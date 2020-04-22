David Timmons, the Pierre plumber sent to prison in 2017 for the 2015 attempted rape of a 15-year-old girl, pleaded not guilty this week in state court in Pierre to the aggravated assault of a 20-year-old.
Timmons, 35, did not personally appear in court. Under new rules issued because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he was allowed to allow his attorney, Brad Schreiber, to enter his plea via an affidavit from Timmons, state Circuit Judge Bridget Mayer said in court.
Timmons was arrested April 9 at his residence on North Grand Avenue by a police officer on suspicion of aggravated assault in a domestic dispute, according to court documents. He was jailed on a $10,000 cash-only bond and made his bail.
On April 14, a grand jury indicted him on a charge of aggravated assault/domestic violence, a Class 3 felony, with a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.
The charge alleges he attempted to “induce a fear of death or imminent serious bodily harm by impeding the normal breathing or circulation of the blood of another person by applying pressure on the throat or neck, or by blocking the nose and mouth.”
Timmons was a licensed apprentice plumber working in a Pierre home of people he knew in December 2015 when a 15-year-old girl living there called an adult relative saying, “Dave the plumber,” had raped her.
Police responded and, after an investigation, arrested Timmons at his home a few hours later.
Initially facing a rape charge that could have meant 50 years in prison, Timmons, through his attorney Schreiber, challenged the girl’s account and ended up with a plea agreement in which he pleaded “no contest,” to a charge of attempted fourth-degree rape.
In late summer 2017, he was sentenced.
According to prison records, his sentence was six years and nine months, with three years suspended.
He got credit for 50 days served in jail and had to serve a “fraction” of the sentence, like most convicted felons in the state, due to guidelines based in part on a defendant’s criminal history. He was released from prison in early 2019 and has been on parole since.
While his case was working its way through court, in 2016, Timmons took a test and achieved a journeyman plumber’s license from the state plumbing commission.
He still has that license, an official at the state plumbing commission told the Capital Journal on Wednesday.
Officials said when he was released from prison a year ago, {span} Timmons is still officially a plumber in South Dakota. An employee with the state plumbing commission said he has agreed not to work as a plumber. {/span}
Timmons was required by the plumbing commission to agree to not work as a plumber and he is not able to do so, the commission employee said.
Timmons remains free on bond, subject to several conditions, including having to vacate his residence on Grand Avenue where police allege the assault happened and having no contact with his alleged victim.
A prosecutor said in a court document the relatively high, “cash-only” bond of $10,000 was needed because there was an allegation of “witness tampering,” and the fact Timmons is on parole for a violent felony. The prosecutor also said he may be charged as a “habitual offender” based on his criminal record. That could enhance any possible sentence he might face.
