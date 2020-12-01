John Mollison, the 1983 Riggs High graduate known for this “Old Guys and Their Airplane” franchise of films, art and live interviews with heroes, has a South Dakota fighter pilot legend on a live interview on public TV on Wednesday, Dec. 2.
Mollison told the Capital Journal he will be live at 11 a.m., Wednesday, in a Q&A with retired Navy Capt. E. Royce Williams, born in Wilmot, South Dakota, who is famous for shooting down four Soviet MiGs in one long 35-minute bit of air combat on Nov. 18, 1952 over Korea.
Growing up near the the Minnesota border near Wilmot, north of Watertown, Williams spent his boyhood fishing, playing hockey and getting “in my share of trouble,” he said in one article. His father had been a machine gunner in World War I, and Williams wanted to be like him. He was an Eagle Scout to prepare to be in the military and at 16 joined the Minnesota National Guard after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. He became a Navy pilot during World War II and ended up flying at least 220 combat missions in the Korean and Vietnam wars.
But it was that air battle 68 years ago over the Korean-Russian border against the faster, quicker MiG-15s that led to him being awarded the Silver Star and being mentioned as a possible Medal of Honor candidate, according to Mollison.
Because of the strange political nature of the Korean “conflict,” U.S. leaders made sure Williams was sworn to secrecy about his shooting down of the MiGs flown by Russian pilots in 1952.
He didn’t even tell his wife, Camilla, whom he had met first at 11 in Sunday school in a Lutheran church until the Soviet Union collapsed and the story of his heroic dogfight came out from Kremlin files and then from U.S. records. He finally told Camille in the 1990s, he told the American Legion magazine in 2017.
The simple fact of the long-secret story finally getting told - of the unusually long air battle and the amazing results of four of seven attacking MiG-15 “bogeys” confirmed downed by Williams in his slower F95 Panther - has led to calls for Williams to be more highly recognized.
To take part in the live interview, go here, by about 10:30 a.m., Wednesday: https://www.sdpb.org/OGTADebrief/?mc_cid=70a2737378&mc_eid=a470451459
For more on Williams, see: www.legion.org/magazine/239681/silent-hero
Or take a look at this:
