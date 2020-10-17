On The Hunt

Gov. Kristi Noem posted this sequence of photos to her Twitter page Saturday morning. 

 Photos courtesy of Gov. Kristi Noem's Twitter page.

A few weeks after posting a viral video of her shooting a pheasant in a corn field, Gov. Kristi Noem is back at it again today, Saturday, Oct. 17.

Noem's Saturday Twitter post states: "Opening day of the full pheasant hunting season! Where are you hunting?"

The tweet then shows a sequence of photos of the governor walking through the field, eventually locating and shooting at a pheasant, and ultimately meeting up with her dog.

"Visitors from around the country and across the world come to shoot pheasants in our great state, spending more than $175 million annually and supporting roughly 18,000 South Dakota jobs," Noem stated in her weekly column, titled, "More Hunting."

"Let’s keep in mind, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, that pheasant hunting is one of the very best ways that we can enjoy time with loved-ones while practicing social distancing," she added.

