For the first time since 2006, Pierre has earned a Superior rating at the South Dakota High School Activities Association’s One Act Play Festival.
T.F. Riggs High School theater director, Ashley Boone, wrote and directed the hour-long play, “Grommet.” It is based on a true story of a spirited community’s fight to save their town from destruction during the construction of Interstate 90. Thirty student actors were part of the production.
“Grommet” and four student-directed one-act plays aired for the public at the Riggs theatre, Jan. 31 & Feb. 3.
“Since I’ve been directing one-acts here — this is my third year — we have just done one play, but for the past two years Jenny Hodges has also overseen a few student-directed 10-minute plays,” said Boone. “As an ‘AA’ school, we automatically advance to the SDHSAA’s state festival, which was held in Sioux Falls at O’Gorman High School, Feb. 6-8.”
“The students have done a wonderful job of not only being flexible with many changes, but also with embodying the characters and giving this story shape,” said Boone. “I have also been very impressed with the number of creative and art-inclined students who have joined us this year to create some truly one-of-a-kind set pieces.”
“The play is a somewhat fictionalized version of the true historical accounts. This is my first time writing fiction and sharing with an audience, so I was excited for the opportunity,” said Boone.
According to Boone, “Grommet” is an original play she wrote last fall, though her research started the previous spring.
“The story found me over dinner with friends in Oregon a few summers ago, when I learned about a town that had a festive funeral to commemorate being the last town between Boston and Seattle on I-90 where people actually had to stop. With this curious fact in hand, I contacted the Wallace, Idaho, Chamber of Commerce and was put in touch with residents who were part of the actual events. After several phone conversations and lots of reading, I visited the town this past summer, met with individuals and combed through stacks of historical documents.”
At the One-Act Festival, students earned individual acting awards. These students are juniors Ruben Bowen, Thomas Vetsch, Jordan Morley and Savannah Shrake. Receiving an ensemble award for their roles as buildings and downtown fixtures were Addisyn Gruis (11th grade), Connor Gravatt (12th), William Hodges (11th), Ain Peterson (10th), Morgan Eckert (11th), and Nathan DeGreef (9th.) Mesa Winder (11th) also earned an award for her Theatrical Marketing entry.
With the exception of the cafeteria group photo, the attached photos are courtesy of Campea Photography.
