When Diane Wilson writes about seeds, whole worlds start to unfold.
Wilson’s “The Seed Keeper” is the featured book this year for One Book South Dakota, a program sponsored by the South Dakota Humanities Council. That means Wilson is traveling throughout the state this summer to talk about and read from her novel — and at noon on Wednesday, she’ll be visiting the Rawlins Municipal Library in Pierre.
Jennifer Widman, director of the South Dakota Center for the Book, explained some of the reasoning behind the novel’s selection as this year’s One Book South Dakota program. For one thing, she said in a telephone interview, “The Seed Keeper,” published in 2021, delves into traditions surrounding local agriculture and food.
“But it also deals with Dakota history, as in the U.S.-Dakota war in Minnesota and the removal of Dakota people from Minnesota to eastern South Dakota,” Widman added.
Widman said the novel’s treatment of issues such as Indian boarding schools and foster care also bring it deeply into the realm of South Dakota. The novel, she said, may prompt readers to think about “how closely the plants that we raise and the food that we eat are connected to our families and our culture.”
The novel travels between the 1860s and the early 21st century, holding together the stories of several narrators, women related to each other over generations. It does not move in chronological order.
“I don’t seem able to write a traditional chronological narrative,” Wilson said with a chuckle during a phone interview. “I often will start in the middle and then build it out like an onion, adding layers.”
Wilson, a Mdewakanton descendant enrolled on the Rosebud Reservation, has written works primarily of nonfiction outside of "The Seed Keeper." Those works include "Spirit Car: Journey to a Dakota Past," "Beloved Child: A Dakota Way of Life" and "Ella Cara Deloria: Dakota Language Protector." She's also written a number of essays, and she co-wrote a picture book called "Where We Come From" with John Coy, Sun Yung Shin and Shannon Gibney.
Writing a novel, she said, freed up a more lyrical voice — one that helps her to approach seeds from a cluster of perspectives.
“The seeds are both literally and metaphorically important in the book as a relative,” she explained. “In Dakota we say, ‘Mitakuye oyasin.’ That means we are all related. By shifting the way we talk about seeds and giving them a very real physical presence as a bean and as a relative, I’m trying to create the sense that we have a responsibility to the seeds and that they also take care of us.”
"The Seed Keeper" includes a detail about a mother and daughter who store seeds in their pockets and in the hems of their skirts at the time of the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862. It’s a story someone passed down to Wilson, and she felt moved to include it in the novel.
“To me that story was really at the heart of the novel because it demonstrates the way in which these women protected their seeds, not only for the next season but for future generations,” she said. “And it shows a kind of relationship where seeds and human beings rely on each other to survive.”
As she contemplated seeds during the phone interview, Wilson reflected on what happens when people no longer regard seeds as living beings worthy of respect.
“Once we begin to regard any living being as a commodity, there’s nothing to stop us from extending what I would consider an oppressive perspective to other beings such as water, soil, air or even other human beings,” she said.
Wilson traveled through eastern South Dakota in June, and in July she’s focusing on the middle parts of the state for the One Book South Dakota tour. Her itinerary includes presentations at reservations and at city libraries. Wilson said she reads passages from her novel and delivers a presentation on the topics it touches.
Some of the conversation that’s occurred in reservations, she said, has illustrated changing attitudes toward nutrition that seeps into other facets of life.
“It’s fascinating to me to see what tribes are doing these days in reclaiming their sovereign food system,” she said. “I’m hearing about what’s happening and changing in these communities and how food sovereignty and Indigenous seeds can help to rebuild the health of our communities.”
Contemporary efforts to curtain consumption of processed food, she said, actually mark a kind of harkening back to more traditional nutrition.
“For Native communities, there was a traditional, local, land-based diet that preceded white settlers and that (fostered) a much healthier way of life both for the communities and the land itself,” she said.
Wilson noted, too, how people outside of reservations have also expressed strong concern for the issues the novel raises during her presentations this summer.
“Even though we have this complex relationship between white settlers and Native communities about land appropriation, I also wanted to look at the fact that farmers have also been hugely impacted by our agricultural system," she said. “There were many generations who really cared about their soil, cared about their animals and seeds and were taking care of the earth in the best way that they could because it was a way to take care of their families.
“So when everything shifted after World War II," she continued, "and agriculture became much more of a corporate-run system that’s so dependent on chemicals, this had a huge impact on these families as well.”
Wilson’s knowledge of seeds — along with the visceral way in which she writes about them — has arisen in large part from her work helping Native communities develop food sovereignty. She served, for instance, for about eight years as the executive director for the nonprofit organization Dream of Wild Health in Minnesota.
“So much of what I learned doing that work is what is in this book,” she said. “I couldn’t have written this book without having spent 20 years working in food sovereignty for two different Native organizations.”
Abby Edwardson, director of the Rawlins Municipal Library, said this will be the second year in a row for the library to serve as one of the stops for One Book South Dakota. Last year, Nick Estes visited the library to discuss his book, “Our History Is the Future: Standing Rock Versus the Dakota Access Pipeline, and the Long Tradition of Indigenous Resistance.”
“We had a great turnout last year,” Edwardson said, noting that library patrons requested more programs like that one after it was over. That enthusiasm helped to kindle Edwardson’s excitement for the coming program.
“It’s a really big honor,” she said, to host another presentation — particularly a novel such as “The Seed Keeper” that explores “some of the same issues that we face today.”
Edwardson said books will be on sale on Wednesday — and available for Wilson to sign — and one copy will be raffled off the same day. People who want to attend can call 605-773-7421 to sign up.
