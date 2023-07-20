Abby Edwardson holding book
Buy Now

Abby Edwardson, director of the Rawlins Municipal Library, holds a copy of "The Seed Keeper," by Diane Wilson. Wilson will deliver a presentation at the library at noon on Wednesday as part of the One Book South Dakota program.

 Michael Neary / Capital Journal

When Diane Wilson writes about seeds, whole worlds start to unfold.

Wilson’s “The Seed Keeper” is the featured book this year for One Book South Dakota, a program sponsored by the South Dakota Humanities Council. That means Wilson is traveling throughout the state this summer to talk about and read from her novel — and at noon on Wednesday, she’ll be visiting the Rawlins Municipal Library in Pierre.

Diane Wilson

Diane Wilson’s “The Seed Keeper” is the featured book this year for One Book South Dakota, a program sponsored by the South Dakota Humanities Council. Wilson will read and discuss the novel at noon on Wednesday at the Rawlins Municipal Library in Pierre.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments