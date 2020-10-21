One Is Legal, One Is Not: South Dakotans may change this Nov. 3

“Cancer of the breast, mouth, throat, esophagus, liver, and colon;”
“Depression and anxiety;”
“Learning and memory problems;”
“High blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, liver disease, and digestive problems;”
“Injuries, such as motor vehicle crashes, falls, drownings, and burns;” and
“Violence, including homicide, suicide, sexual assault, and intimate partner violence.”
These are just a few risks Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials identify for those who regularly consume alcoholic beverages. Nevertheless, the federal government allows individual states to regulate the sale of alcohol within their borders.
This can result in some fairly dramatic differences among states. For example, the author of this story lived in Ohio for the first 40 years of his life. In the Buckeye State, any beverage consisting of more than 21% alcohol -- 42 proof -- cannot be purchased at a grocery store or department store. It must, instead, be purchased at a licensed Ohio Division of Liquor Control store.
This means that some of Ohio’s 88 counties feature only one location where someone could purchase alcohol that is more than 42 proof.
Therefore, it came as somewhat of a surprise to the author when he walked through one of the beverage aisles at the Pierre Walmart to find bottles of 190 proof grain alcohol simply sitting there on the shelf.
These Everclear bottles are 95% alcohol. That means a state that does not permit marijuana in any form for any purpose allows anyone who is at least 21 years of age to purchase a product that one could argue is more dangerous to both the consumer and the public -- right off the shelf at a grocery store.
Marijuana Risks
To be sure, officials with the CDC also cite several health hazards for those who regularly consume marijuana. These include:
“The drug may reduce attention, memory, and learning functions;”
“Smoke from marijuana contains many of the same toxins, irritants, and carcinogens as tobacco smoke;” and
“It is important to remember that people of any age, sex, or economic status can become addicted to marijuana or other drugs.”
The Major Difference
The biggest difference between 190 proof alcohol and marijuana is, at least as far as the federal government is concerned, that the former is completely legal while the latter is absolutely illegal.
Alcoholic beverages have been legal in America since the passage of the 21st Amendment in 1933 repealed national prohibition.
Marijuana, on the other hand, is listed as a Schedule 1 drug by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. In the eyes of the federal government -- at least officially -- marijuana has “no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.” It is outlawed by the federal government.
Several states, however, have defied federal law and acted to legalize marijuana. South Dakotans may take this step on Nov. 3 via two separate ballot issues. Amendment A aims to legalize recreational marijuana, while Initiated Measure 26 proposes legalization for medicinal purposes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Great points in the write-up supporting why we don’t need another dangerous hard to control substance. While your limited and obviously jaded criticism of marijuana clearly points to your real agenda, it might be helpful for you to note that in reality the only reason poisons, such as the Everclear that you point to, are available is due to the $billions that industry spends lobbing our elected officials each year. Maybe its time we look at that too, just like we did with tobacco.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.