A driver was seriously injured in a Wednesday afternoon crash with an electrical transmission pole, according to a news release from the Pierre Police Department.
The driver crashed their vehicle into the pole along Fourth Street just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, the release states.
When officers arrived on scene, they located the driver trapped inside a sports utility vehicle. The electrical transmission pole, which carried lines transmitting 115,000 volts, was sheared at its base and leaned at a severe angle, the release states.
Once the city's electrical department rerouted power, the driver was extricated from the SUV by the Pierre Fire Department Rescue Squad.
"Extrication took nearly 45 minutes. Once freed, the driver was transported to Avera St. Mary’s by American Medical Response," the release states.
The driver was the lone occupant in the vehicle.
It is believed the driver suffered a medical emergency before the crash, according to the release.
City workers then closed a portion of Fourth Street off until around 11 p.m. Wednesday to repair the pole. An estimated cost of the damage to the pole is pending.
A crash investigation remains ongoing.
The Pierre Police Department, Hughes County Sheriff's Office, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Pierre Fire Department, American Medical Response, Pierre Electrical Department and Pierre Street Department assisted with the incident.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.