AccuWeather doesn't expect the condition of corn to improve much when the USDA releases its weekly report Monday.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced Thursday further details of the $16 billion aid package for American agricultural producers, who can begin to sign up for the program Monday, July 29, at local Farm Service Agency (FSA) offices.
The first of the payments will be made in mid- to late August, with later payments in November and early January.
Poor weather and flooding delayed farmers from planting throughout the Corn Belt.
Those who filed a Prevented Planning claim and planted an FSA-certified cover crop with the potential to be harvested qualify for a $15 per acre payment, according to the USDA. Acres that were not planted in 2019 are not eligible for a Market Facilitation Program payment.
“This is a step in the right direction when the weather impacted such a vast area of acres that we have not seen in many years,” Pennsylvania farmer Bill Baker wrote to AccuWeather. “Never in my mind was the ‘hope’ or ‘guarantee’ that the government would come through with a program.
“The number one reason to try to plant and replant was to get a crop in the ground to have something to feed the animals or, if possible, to grow and sell the crop,” Baker added. “Even being able to get a cover crop to hold the soil to prevent erosion is always the goal of a farmer, being good stewards of the land.”
The USDA’s program follows last year’s $12 billion aid program, which played a role in this year’s program, according to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. “Our team at USDA reflected on what worked well and gathered feedback on last year’s program to make this one even stronger and more effective for farmers,” Perdue said in a news release.
That’s the good news for farmers. There are still worries unrelated to the USDA program.
“Our biggest concern at this point is whether the crop will finish,” Nebraska farmer Edwin Brummels wrote to AccuWeather. “We will need good weather in late August and September to achieve normal yields.”
“The days are getting shorter, and harvest will be here before we know it,” Nebraska farmer Justin Mensik wrote to AccuWeather.
