The Onida Post 79 Varsity Teeners baseball team faced Faulkton/Ipswich/Highmore in Highmore on Friday. Onida was able to win 5-4.
Onida got on the board with three runs in the top of the third inning. Faulkton responded with two runs of their own. Wesley and Marshall Wittler added two more runs for Onida to push their lead to 5-2. Faulkton added two runs in the sixth inning, but that was as close as they would get.
Thomas Farries led things off on the mound for Onida. He went five and two-thirds innings, allowing four runs on two hits and striking out 12.
Onida (7-5) will next see action on Tuesday against Chamberlain in Chamberlain. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
