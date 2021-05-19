The state charged Onida resident Steven Harold West, 73, with one count of first-degree rape and two counts of fourth-degree rape after authorities say he picked up three runaway girls aged 12 to 13 from Blunt on May 13 and brought them to his home in Onida to engage in sexual acts.
According to a Sully County probable cause affidavit, West met the girls through Instagram. After the sexual acts reportedly took place, he provided the victims with money and drove them to a Vivian gas station, according to interviews with the victims.
The affidavit stated West previously sought and received nude images from one of the girls, whom he would pay through PayPal. A search of one victim's cell phone showed contact with West spanning April 25 through May 11.
West was booked on a $50,000 cash bond into Hughes County Jail, where he remained Wednesday. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 8.
