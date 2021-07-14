The Onida Post 79 14U baseball team competed in the Region Tournament in Faulkton on Monday and Tuesday. They played the Hitmen 14U team and the Mobridge 13-14 Teeners.
Onida opened up the tournament by defeating the Hitmen 14-6. They jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning, and they never really looked back. The Hitmen scored two runs in the first inning, one run in the second and third innings, and two more runs in the fifth inning.
Bo McGee led Onida with four hits. McGee, Eli Mercer and Brayden Duffel each had two runs batted in. The Hitmen were led by Ty Crago, who had three hits and two RBIs.
Wesley Wittler earned the victory on the mound for Onida. He allowed three runs on two hits in one inning, striking out two and walking one.
Carter Hall took the loss for the Hitmen. He allowed 13 runs on 14 hits in four innings, walking seven and striking out two.
The second game of the day on Monday saw Onida defeat Mobridge 8-6. Mobridge held a 6-3 lead after the fourth inning. Onida responded in the fifth by scoring five runs, including three on bases loaded walks.
Wittler led Onida with two hits and three RBIs. Andrew Ulmer led Mobridge with three hits, while Shane Henderson had two RBIs.
Wittler once again got the win on the mound for Onida. He allowed zero runs on zero hits in three and one-third innings, striking out five.
Henderson took the loss for Mobridge. He allowed six runs on five hits in four innings, striking out seven and walking six.
Tuesday’s championship game against Mobridge saw Onida jump out to a 9-0 lead in the first inning, with five of those runs coming on wild pitches. Onida was up 12-6 going into the sixth inning before Mobridge started to mount their comeback. Mobridge scored three runs in the top of the sixth and seventh innings to tie the game at 12-12. The game was decided when Wittler was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and Brayden Duffel came across to score to give Onida the 13-12 victory.
Wittler, Bo McGee, Eli Mercer and Jett Yackley each had one hit in the game for Onida. Wittler also led the team with two RBIs. Kellen Pftizter and Gavin Farlee led Mobridge with two hits each, while Farlee had three RBIs.
Jett Yackley was credited with the win for Onida. He allowed six runs on three hits in two and two-thirds innings, striking out four and walking six.
Brady Longbrake took the loss for Mobridge. He allowed three runs on zero hits in two and two-thirds innings, walking four and striking five.
The Onida Post 79 14U team (6-7) advanced to the State 14U Tournament, which will be held on July 23-25. Freeman-Canistota will be the host team for the tournament.
To see Full Scoring Summary for Onida Post 79 14U at Region Tournament go to www.capitaljournal.com
