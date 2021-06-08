The Onida Post 79 varsity teeners played their first road game of the season on Monday in Mobridge.
The game went back and forth throughout the first half of the game. Onida found themselves down 6-5 going into the sixth inning. They roared back to take an 8-6 lead after scores by Wesley Wittler, Landon Hepker and Thomas Farries. Mobridge scored a run in the bottom of the sixth inning, but Onida was able to get the outs necessary to win 8-7.
Marshall Wittler was the starting pitcher for Onida. He lasted three innings, allowing six hits and two runs while striking out five. Thomas Farries threw four innings in relief. He allowed five runs on seven hits while striking out six and walking three.
Onida Post 79 (1-1) will next see action at the Winner Teener Tournament on Saturday and Sunday in Winner. They are scheduled to face Gregory on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT.
