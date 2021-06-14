The Onida Post 79 varsity teeners competed in the Winner Teener Tournament at the Leahy Bowl in Winner this past weekend. They came away with a seventh place finish.
The first game for Onida saw them lose 10-0 to Gregory via the mercy rule. Gregory scored two runs in the first inning, four runs in the second inning, one run in the third inning, two runs in the fourth inning and one run in the fifth inning.
Rylan Peck was the winning pitcher on the mound for Gregory. He allowed zero runs on one hit in three innings, striking out two.
Thomas Farries took the loss for Onida. He allowed six runs on seven hits in two innings, striking out two and walking one.
The second game for Onida saw them lose 7-3 to Wagner. Runs for Onida were scored by Marshall Wittler, Holden Eisemann and Dwight Kinney. Wagner took a 5-2 lead in the fourth inning, which was enough for them to earn the victory.
No. 13 was the winning pitcher on the mound for Wagner. He allowed three runs on six hits in five innings, striking out seven and walking two.
Farries took the loss for Onida. He allowed three runs on three hits in two and one-thirds innings, striking out two and walking two.
Sunday’s placing game saw Onida defeat Belle Fourche 17-9. Onida took a 6-0 in the first inning. Belle Fourche was not able to tie the game from that moment on. They came the closest in the second inning when the score was 7-6. Onida scored one run in the second inning, three runs in the third inning, and seven runs in the fourth inning.
Landon Hepker was the winning pitcher on the mound for Onida. He allowed six runs on five hits in two innings, striking out three and walking five.
No. 21 took the loss for Belle Fourche. He allowed 10 runs on nine hits in three innings, striking out three and walking two.
Onida (2-3) will next see action against Wessington Springs in Wessington Springs on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
