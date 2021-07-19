The Onida Post 79 Varsity Teeners hosted the Post 8 16U team in a nine-inning game in Onida on Saturday.

The game was tied 3-3 going into the fifth inning. Onida jumped out to a 5-3 lead that they would never relinquish. They extended their lead to 11-4 in the seventh inning. Post 8 would not go away quietly. They scored six runs in the top of the eighth inning to make the game 11-10 in favor of Onida. Onida responded with five runs of their own, including three runs on a Garrett Petersen home run. Post 8’s Connor Bruce added a solo home run in the top of the ninth inning, but that was as close as they would get. Onida won 16-11.

Marshall Wittler, Dwight Kinney and Zach Farries led Onida with three hits each, while Garrett Petersen had four runs batted in. Caynen Carr led Post 8 with four hits. Carr, Miles Doyle and Connor Bruce each had two RBIs.

Onida (8-5) will next see action against Chamberlain in a single game on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. Post 8 (9-25-2) will host Watertown in a doubleheader at Kelley Field on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT.

Tags

Load comments