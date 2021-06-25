The Onida Post 79 Varsity Teeners hosted Mobridge in a seven inning game in Onida on Thursday. Mobridge came away with a 12-7 victory.

Mobridge scored three runs before Onida’s Jordan Schall scored on a Marshall Wittler double in the third inning. Mobridge extended their lead to 10-2 going into the sixth inning. They scored two runs on a home run to push their lead to 12-2. Onida would not let the game end early via the mercy rule. They scored four runs in the sixth inning, and one run in the seventh inning, but that was as close as they would get to tying the game back up.

Garrett Petersen was the starting pitcher on the mound for Onida. He surrendered 10 runs on 13 hits in four innings, striking out six and walking three. Landon Hepker and Zach Farries came into the game in relief.

Onida (5-4) will next see action against Winner in a doubleheader in Onida on Sunday. First pitch for the first game is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT.

