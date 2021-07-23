The Onida Post 79 Varsity Teeners played Chamberlain in Chamberlain on Wednesday in the regular season finale for both teams.
Onida got on the board in the first inning when Zach Farries scored on a wild pitch. They added another run in both the third and fourth innings. Chamberlain was unable to scratch across any runs, and Onida came away with a 3-0 victory.
Zach Farries led Onida with two hits, while Dwight Kinney and Jordan Schall each had one run batted in. Chamberlain was led by Sandler Wiekamp and Levi Miller, who each had one hit.
Thomas Farries led Onida to victory on the mound. He allowed zero runs and zero hits in one and two-thirds innings, striking out four and walking two.
Sandler Wiekamp took the loss for Chamberlain. He surrendered one run on one hit in two innings, striking out two and walking one.
Onida (9-5) will next see action against Leola/Frederick on Tuesday at the 16U Region Tournament in Mobridge. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT.
