The Onida Post 79 Varsity Teeners baseball team played Wessington Springs in Wessington Springs in Wessington Springs on Thursday night. Onida won 6-2.
Onida started the game off by getting a couple of first inning runs on sacrifice flies by Dwight Kinney and Jesse Schall. They added four more runs in the third inning to extend their lead to 6-0. Wessington Springs added a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but they couldn’t muster enough runs to get the victory at home.
Marshall Wittler was the winning pitcher on the mound for Onida. He allowed zero runs on zero hits in four innings, striking out six and walking one.
Brendin Labore took the loss for Wessington Springs. He surrendered six runs on three hits in two and two-thirds innings, walking three and striking out three.
Onida (3-3) will next see action in a doubleheader against the Post 8 16U team (4-7) at Kelley Field in Pierre on Tuesday. Action is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT.
