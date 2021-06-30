The Onida Post 79 Varsity Teeners played Winner in a doubleheader in Onida on Sunday. The two teams split both games.
Game one saw Winner take an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Onida responded by scoring six runs of their own in their half of the inning. Onida never gave up the lead en route to a 13-3 victory in five innings. Zach Farries and Garrett Petersen each hit three-run home runs. Each had four runs batted in.
Game two was a different story. Winner jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning, and they never really looked back. Onida broke into the scoring column in the bottom of the seventh inning when Thomas Farries scored on a single by Jesse Schall, but the game was well decided. Winner took game two by a 14-1 score.
Onida (6-5) will next see action against Faulkton/Ipswich/Highmore in Highmore on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT.
