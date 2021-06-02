The Onida Post 79 varsity teeners played in their season opener against Chamberlain on Tuesday in Onida.
Chamberlain got the scoring started in the first inning off home runs by Sawyer Donovan and Cruz Soviek. Chamberlain added runs in the third and seventh inning. The Onida teeners could not scratch across a run. Chamberlain came away with a 5-0 victory.
Dakota Munger took the victory on the mound for Chamberlain. He allowed zero runs on two hits in seven innings, striking out 14.
Thomas Farries earned the loss for Onida. He went four innings, giving up four runs on four hits while striking out nine and walking one.
Onida Post 79 (0-1) will next see action against Mobridge in Mobridge on Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
