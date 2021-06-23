The Onida Post 79 Varsity Teeners faced the Pierre Post 8 16U team in a double header at Kelley Field in Pierre on Tuesday. Onida was able to win both games.
Game one saw both teams trade runs throughout the game. The game was tied 4-4 going into the sixth inning. Thomas Farries and Dwight Kinney came across to score to give Onida a 6-4 lead. They were able to get the outs necessary in the remaining innings to clinch the victory.
Marshall Wittler was the winning pitcher on the mound for Onida. He allowed four runs on nine hits in six and a third innings, striking out seven and walking three.
Connor Bruce took the loss for Post 8. He went seven innings, allowing six runs on six hits while striking out eight and walking one.
Game two saw the game tied 1-1. Onida took a 4-1 lead in the third inning after runs by Dwight Kinney, Zach Farries and Reese Vorhees. Post 8 scored a run in the fourth inning, but that was as close as they would get. Onida scored five more runs to clinch a 9-2 victory in five innings.
Thomas Farries earned the victory for Onida. He allowed two runs on four hits in four innings, striking out five and walking two.
Tate Nesladek was on the losing end for Post 8. He allowed eight runs on seven hits in four and a third innings, walking four and striking out three.
Onida (5-3) will next see action against Mobridge in Onida on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. Post 8 (5-12) will play in a tournament in Yankton this weekend. They will play Brandon Valley, Renner and Harrisburg in pool play.
