The Onida Post 79 Varsity Teeners played a couple more games in the VFW 16U Region 1 Tournament in Mobridge on Wednesday. They played Faulkton/Ipswich/HIghmore and Mobridge.
The first game of Wednesday saw Onida lose 15-5 to Faulkton. Onida held a 5-1 lead going into the bottom of the fourth inning. Faulkton responded by taking a 6-5 lead that they would not relinquish. Faulkton added two more runs in the fifth inning, and seven runs in the sixth inning to win via the mercy rule.
Marshall Wittler was a star for Onida. He led the team with three hits. Wittler, Dwight Kinney and Trever Marshall each had one RBI. Wittler also led Onida on the mound. He allowed eight runs on six hits in four and two-thirds innings, striking out six and walking five.
The finale for Wednesday was a back-and-forth game, with at least two runs scored in every inning. The game featured four lead changes and five ties. Onida held an 8-7 lead going into the fifth inning. Mobridge responded by scoring six runs in the fifth inning to take a 13-8 lead. They pushed that lead to 15-9 going into the final inning. Onida scored just three runs in the final inning, and their comeback efforts fell short. Mobridge came away with a 15-12 victory.
Reese Vorhees led Onida with two hits and four RBIs. Eli Mercer started the game on the mound. He surrendered 11 runs on seven hits in four innings, striking out six and walking six.
Onida’s record stands at 10-7. They have no more games left on their schedule.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.