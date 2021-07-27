Shane Duffel 2.jpg
Buy Now

Onida's Shane Duffel, seen here in action against Pierre Post 8, had one hit and one RBI in an 11-1 victory over Leola/Frederick on Tuesday.

 Scott Millard/Capital Journal

The Onida Post 79 Varsity Teeners played Leola/Frederick in Mobridge on Tuesday. They ended up on the right end of an 11-1 victory.

Onida scored one run in both the first and second innings. They added four runs in the bottom of the third inning to push their lead to 6-0. Leola/Frederick got on the board when Jericho King scored on a wild pitch by Landon Hepker. Onida added five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. They won 11-1 in five innings via the mercy rule.

Hepker led Onida with three hits, while Wesley Wittler added three runs batted in. Levi Little led Leola/Frederick with one hit.

Marshall Wittler won the game on the mound for Onida. He surrendered zero runs on one hit over one and one-third innings, striking out two and walking one.

Dustin Wurtz took the loss for Leola/Frederick. He surrendered five runs on one hit over two and third innings, striking out one.

Onida pushed their record to 10-5 with the victory. We will provide you with any more game updates once we receive them.

Scott Millard | 605-295-8429

Tags

Scott Millard has been the sports reporter for the Capital Journal since 2017. He was previously an intern with the Capital Journal during the summer of 2016.

Load comments