The Onida Post 79 Varsity Teeners played Leola/Frederick in Mobridge on Tuesday. They ended up on the right end of an 11-1 victory.
Onida scored one run in both the first and second innings. They added four runs in the bottom of the third inning to push their lead to 6-0. Leola/Frederick got on the board when Jericho King scored on a wild pitch by Landon Hepker. Onida added five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. They won 11-1 in five innings via the mercy rule.
Hepker led Onida with three hits, while Wesley Wittler added three runs batted in. Levi Little led Leola/Frederick with one hit.
Marshall Wittler won the game on the mound for Onida. He surrendered zero runs on one hit over one and one-third innings, striking out two and walking one.
Dustin Wurtz took the loss for Leola/Frederick. He surrendered five runs on one hit over two and third innings, striking out one.
Onida pushed their record to 10-5 with the victory. We will provide you with any more game updates once we receive them.
