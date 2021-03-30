Covid vaccinations in South Dakota have opened to group 1E, and Avera has launched online appointments for the public. There is no out-of-pocket cost for vaccines.
Group 1E includes fire service personnel and other critical infrastructure workers: water and wastewater, energy, finance, food service, food and agriculture, legal, manufacturing, shelter and housing, transportation and logistics, information technology, communications.
S.D. residents seeking vaccination can now go to Avera.org/covid-vaccine and click on the online form to sign up for a vaccine appointment. There is also a chat feature to help determine eligibility. If no appointment times display, all appointments have been filled. Check back later, as more appointments will be added as vaccine allocations are received.
People in groups 1A-1D, who have not yet been vaccinated, can also sign up for vaccine appointments. These groups include people age 65 and older, health care and EMS workers, law enforcement, people with underlying medical conditions, school or college teachers or staff, high-risk residents in congregate living environments, and funeral service workers.
