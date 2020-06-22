Both Stanley and Hughes County added one more each to their COVID-19 count over the weekend, but only 29 new cases and only 274 tests were turned in for Monday’s numbers announced in the South Dakota Department of Health teleconference on June 22.
Officials listed Hughes County with 32 cases, with eight of those being active. Stanley County had 12 total cases, though only two were listed as active.
Also during the weekend, the Capital Journal reported a possible exposure event in both counties, at two different bars during a three-day span.
There were no updates to the community impact map and only 14 counties recorded new cases on Monday, officials said.
The new cases included one in each of Brookings, Charles Mix, Clark, Fall River, Hamlin, Hanson, Lyman, Meade, Oglala Lakota, Spink and Yankton counties; two in Brown County; five in Pennington County; and 11 in Minnehaha County.
The five clusters state officials are tracking publicly include Smithfield Foods, DemKota Beef, JackLinks, Dakota Provisions and Avantara Arrowhead. There were no updates to Smithfield, the state’s first cluster, while the four others continue to add numbers to both categories of positive cases and recovered.
DemKota had 163 employees recovered of 169 positive cases. JackLinks had 108 recovered of 124 cases, while Dakota Provisions had 62 recovered of 88 employees to test positive for COVID-19.
The nursing home Avantara Arrowhead had 39 residents and 20 staff reported to test positive, Clayton said.
There were 49 congregate living settings who indicated they would like to do mass testing, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said.
It will include 1,603 staff members and 905 residents. The testing has commenced and the state will give updates on numbers when they are recorded, she said.
The settings will include places like group homes and psychiatric residential treatment facilities, Malsam-Rysdon said.
Testing should be slowed down because too many new positive test numbers are being recorded, President Donald Trump said during a press conference last week.
I don’t think we’ve seen an impact with people not coming for testing because of those kinds of comments that are made by folks outside of the state, Malsam-Rysdon said.
“As I have indicated before, we have a goal to test up to 5% of the population (each month),” Malsam-Rysdon said. “That’s well beyond the minimum requirement for states and we feel like we will be able to meet that goal.”
Three months in a total of 73,329 tests have been conducted, both positive and negative. It is approximately 8.6% of South Dakota’s total population.
To test up to 5% of the population a month would require around 42,500 tests, or over 1,400 tests per day.
The Department of Health updates the daily numbers every day around noon. It can be found at https://doh.sd.gov/news/cornonavirus.aspx online.
