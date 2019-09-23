Winter wheat planting in South Dakota is well behind the normal schedule, according to the weekly crop progress report from USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service office in Sioux Falls. And farmers have blamed the recent rains.
By the end of the week ended Sunday, Sept. 22, only 24 percent of the winter wheat crop was planted, compared with 50 percent last year and 45 percent by the same date on average for the previous five years, according to the NASS survey of crop watchers in each county across the state.
The heavy rains that pummeled much of the state early this month made simply getting out into the fields difficult.
There were only 4.9 days "suitable for fieldwork," last week across the state, in a year that hardly has seen one week giving farmers a full 6 or 7 days to be in the field.
Winter wheat is planted from early September to mid-October to be harvested in July, usually. Only 4 percent of what has been planted had emerged by Sunday, compared with 7 percent a year ago and 5 percent in the five-year norm. The corn crop remains in good or excellent condition over two-thirds of the state's corn acres, but only 12 percent of it is mature, compared with 64 percent by now a year ago and 44 percent in the five-year average. The soybean crop is similarly behind normal maturation, with only 30 percent of the crop dropping leaves by Sunday, compared with 81 percent a year ago and 73 percent by this time in the five-year norm. The upshot is that without a late fall that allows for some tardy maturation, corn and soybean harvests are not going to be pretty, farmers have said.
The positive spin is that nearly 40 percent of the topsoil and subsoil has surplus moisture, according to the NASS survey released Monday, Sept. 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.