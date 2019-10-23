In what appears to be a first in South Dakota, the Walworth County auditor recently was charged with violating South Dakota’s open meetings laws.
Walworth County Auditor Rebecca Krein is accused of violating a law that requires government entities to make documents available to the public when they are used during official meetings. Walworth County State’s Attorney James Hare issued a warrant for her arrest last week after he received a complaint that Krein failed to make documents available for an Aug. 6 meeting.
The open meetings laws require that materials related to agenda items that are given to board members in advance of a meeting must also be made available in advance to the public.
Krein declined to comment on the advice of her lawyer, the Argus Leader reported last week.
However, in an editorial last week, Mobridge Tribune editor Katie Zerr said she views the arrest as a mistake. She called it part of an “ongoing ‘Peyton Place’ soap opera-like business” at the county courthouse.
“As a member of the First Amendment Committee of the South Dakota Newspaper Association I take the open meetings laws very seriously. If I felt there was gross negligence of the law, I would have pushed hard for this board to comply with it,” Zerr wrote in her editorial.
