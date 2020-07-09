With Democrat Joe Biden favored to win the presidency this year, national polls show the Democratic Party will also likely control the U.S. House and the U.S. Senate by January.
Now, as Democrats anticipate complete control in Washington, D.C., a pair of U.S. House members representing inner-city Boston and inner-city Detroit are officially seeking to “Defund The Police” via the BREATHE Act.
U.S. Reps. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., are co-sponsoring the act, which can be viewed in its entirety by going to https://breatheact.org.
The BREATHE Act is so named due to George Floyd dying after he appeared to be placed in a chokehold by Minneapolis Police Department officers in May.
“For more than a month now, righteous rage has driven thousands to the streets in every single state throughout our nation; a righteous rage, moving with urgency and demanding that policymakers at all levels of government begin the work to put an end to racist policies -- to dismantle systems of oppression,” Pressley regarding the BREATHE Act.
Part of what Pressley calls “righteous rage” made its way to South Dakota on the evening of May 31 when protesters stormed and looted the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls.
The next day, more protesters made their way to the State Capitol in Pierre. This time, however, they found South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers and National Guard soldiers armed with sniper rifles and other heavy equipment waiting for them.
“Racism in America is as structural as the marble pillars of our nation’s most sacred institutions,” Pressley added.
Some highlights of the extensive act include provisions to or for:
Completely eliminate both the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE);
“Close all federal prisons and immigration detention centers;”
“Decriminalizing and retroactively expunging drug offenses;”
“Make grants to local jurisdictions so that they can make and implement tailored plans to decarcerate their jails and/or defund their police forces;”
“Removing police, armed security, metal detectors, and other surveillance equipment from schools and government offices that provide social services;” and
“Repealing all existing state juvenile offenses.”
Read all of the provisions of the BREATHE Act here: https://breatheact.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/The-BREATHE-Act-PDF_FINAL3-1.pdf
“The BREATHE Act is bold, it’s meaningful, it’s transformative. It pushes us to reimagine power structures and what community investment really looks like,” Tlaib added.
This is classified as an “OPINION” piece, but I’m not sure what there is for me to add.
This is your country in 2020, South Dakotans.
