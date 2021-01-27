When I think of a great town, I think of Pierre, South Dakota. Pierre is the best town ever.
One reason I love this town so much is a lot of my family lives there: my grandpa, grandma, and great-grandma. My grandpa and grandma live in a house with a lot of land. What makes this town so great is if you live outside town, you can own land. It’s also one of those towns where there’s so few people that you almost know everyone. One of the best things is my grandparents own horses and with the vast land you can ride them a lot. Every summer, I get to go stay with my grandparents in Pierre.
The second reason why Pierre is such a great town is it’s the capital of South Dakota. It’s a great tour through the capitol building and it’s huge. Not only that, at Christmas time they fill the whole inside and outside with outstanding lights and giant Christmas trees. In the big, tall part of the capitol there are 30-feet-tall decorated trees. Also, through the hallways, which there are a lot, there are smaller decorated Christmas trees. Also, chances are, if it’s winter it will be snowing outside! So, if you get the chance to go there in the winter, I would highly recommend it.
Lastly, they have the best ice cream ever. There is a place called Zesto and they have the best ice cream in the world. They make their ice cream their own way and no one does it their way. My personal favorite at Zesto is the Uncle Matt. It is vanilla ice cream with bananas, hot fudge, whip cream and a cherry!
If you ever have free time, take a trip to Pierre, South Dakota because it’s the coolest and best town ever.
