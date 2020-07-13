OPINION: Trump appears headed for defeat

The year was 1964.
Humans had yet to walk on the moon; the Vietnam War was in its infancy; the internet did not exist; no one had ever heard of the Super Bowl; and South Dakota went blue for the Democratic presidential nominee.
In 1964, the late President John F. Kennedy would have been running for re-election, if not for his November 1963 assassination in Dallas, Texas. After Lyndon B. Johnson assumed the presidency upon Kennedy’s death, LBJ was the Democratic nominee for president in 1964.
To challenge the sitting president, Republicans looked outside the box. They eventually nominated U.S. Sen. Barry Goldwater, R-Arizona, to face Johnson.
Amid the heat of the American civil rights movement, Goldwater received a public endorsement from the Ku Klux Klan. He was also the victim of the famous “Daisy spot” TV commercial, which implied that Goldwater would risk the lives of children by provoking nuclear war with the Soviet Union.
On Election Day, Goldwater carried exactly six states, with all but one of them being in the Deep South, for a total of 52 Electoral College votes.
Johnson, meanwhile, won 486 Electoral tallies, including those from South Dakota. Goldwater lost the popular vote by a spread exceeding 15 million.
Although nearly four months remain before the 2020 Electoral College, it is my opinion that President Donald Trump is on track to suffer the largest landslide defeat by any Republican presidential nominee since Goldwater.
Let’s just consider these factors:
Trump now trails Democrat Joe Biden in every national poll by an average of about 10 points
Trump lost the 2016 popular vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton by about 2.9 million votes.
Though Trump won 306 Electoral votes, 46 of those votes came from Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. Trump carried these three battleground states by a grand total of about 78,000 votes. That is roughly the size of Rapid City, South Dakota.
Literally every day across this country, typical Trump voters (white people who do not have bachelor’s degrees) are replaced with people who are much less likely to be Trump voters (non-white people or white people who have bachelor’s degrees).
Trump continues to fumble on a daily basis. Take this Monday tweet for example: “Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!”
U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, the 2012 GOP presidential nominee, has established himself as an opponent of Trump. Now, so has two-time GOP Ohio Gov. John Kasich.
Now, members of an organization calling itself “43 Alumni for Biden,” a reference to them having served in the administration of Republican President George W. Bush, are actively working to defeat Trump.
“Bound by our shared work experience and a belief in a brighter tomorrow, we endorse Joe Biden for president. Political differences may remain among us, but we look forward to a time when civil, honest and robust policy discussions are the order of the day,” 43 Alumni for Biden members state on their website.
Now, there is even an office known as “Republicans for Biden” opening at 325 SE 4th St. in Madison, South Dakota.
“Biden, a former U.S. Senator and Vice President, is popular with many South Dakota voters due to his many years of work on behalf of agriculture, health care and education. Joe Biden is also a recognized expert in foreign policy issues,” these organizers stated in their Tuesday news release.
Don’t get me wrong: Against any typical Republican president, Biden would be a weak challenger. He has a slew of problems, starting with the fact that he has made a career of being a so-called “flip-flop,” while he at times seems to be rather confused during public appearances.
However, for all his problems, Biden has a long track record of pulling votes out of those Rust Belt states Trump barely won in 2016 because of Biden’s ability to relate to working-class white people. He is Trump’s worst nightmare in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio and Iowa -- all states that flipped from Democrat in 2012 to Republican in 2016.
Unless Trump is right about the so-called “silent majority” hitting the campaign trail and heading to the polls for him this fall, his goose appears cooked to this humble scribe.
