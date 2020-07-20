OPINION: Trump has difficult path to re-election

1976.
America celebrated its bicentennial.
The original “Rocky” was the world’s top-grossing film.
Disco was really starting to take off.
I would not be alive for another two years.
And Texas went Democrat in the Electoral College to propel Georgia’s Jimmy Carter to The White House.
It has been 44 years since Texas supported the Democratic presidential nominee on Election Day.
Forty-four years of shifting demographics, combined with President Donald Trump’s immense struggles to deal with COVID-19 and ongoing social unrest, give Democrat Joe Biden a strong opportunity to carry Texas this year. On Monday, the Real Clear Politics poll average showed a virtual tie between Trump and Biden in the Lone Star State.
“If Democrats win Texas, it’s all over,” U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said on Sunday.
As the nation’s second-largest state, Texas commands 38 Electoral College votes, a total second to only California’s 55.
For some perspective on population, South Dakota has 3 Electoral College votes.
Just how bad are things starting to look for Trump?
From 2011-2019, John Kasich served as the REPUBLICAN governor of Ohio. Multiple reports surfaced Monday that Kasich plans to address the DEMOCRATIC National Convention next month to endorse Biden against Trump.
And in case you don’t know, Ohio is not exactly a “blue” state like Massachusetts or Washington. The Buckeye State supported Trump over Democrat Hillary Clinton by 9 points in 2016.
Kasich was quiet on Monday. However, on July 7, he tweeted: “It wasn’t that long ago that we Republicans were talking about how to expand our party. The damage done by years of capitulation to Trump’s divisive rhetoric will take many more years to heal. The GOP brand is tarnished but it’s not too late for elected leaders to speak out.”
Now is probably the point to emphasize that Trump barely won in 2016. Yes, he topped 300 Electoral votes. However, he won three states — Pennsylvania (20 Electoral votes), Michigan (16 Electoral votes) and Wisconsin (10 Electoral votes) by about 78,000 popular votes.
That is roughly the size of Rapid City, South Dakota.
Meanwhile, Trump lost the national popular vote in 2016 by nearly 3 million votes. The Real Clear Politics national average on Monday showed a cumulative lead of 8.6 points for Biden over Trump.
Now, members of an organization calling itself “43 Alumni for Biden,” a reference to them having served in the administration of Republican President George W. Bush, are actively working to defeat Trump.
“Bound by our shared work experience and a belief in a brighter tomorrow, we endorse Joe Biden for president. Political differences may remain among us, but we look forward to a time when civil, honest and robust policy discussions are the order of the day,” 43 Alumni for Biden members state on their website.
Now, there is even an office known as “Republicans for Biden” opening at 325 SE 4th St. in Madison, South Dakota.
Don’t get me wrong: Against any typical Republican president, Biden would be a weak challenger. He has a slew of problems, starting with the fact that he has made a career of being a so-called “flip-flop,” while he at times seems to be confused during public appearances.
However, for all his problems, Biden has a long track record of pulling votes out of those Rust Belt states Trump barely won in 2016 because of Biden’s ability to relate to working-class white people. He is Trump’s worst nightmare in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio and Iowa — all states that flipped from Democrat in 2012 to Republican in 2016.
Biden may not always know where he is or what is going on. But, he is not hated among many in Ohio, Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Iowa and Arizona the way Hillary Clinton was.
Trump had better be right about the so-called “silent majority” of which he often speaks. He needs them hitting the campaign trail and heading to the polls on all cylinders to have a chance for a second four-year term.
