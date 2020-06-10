President Donald Trump and his allies regularly attack media outlets as “fake news, or “lamestream media.”
“The mainstream media attack those who push for freedom and for people to be able to make the best decisions for their families. But politicians who take away people’s freedoms and enforce lockdowns are praised – and shielded from real scrutiny.”
The preceding quote is not from Trump, however. It is from Gov. Kristi Noem, included as part of her “Lessons Learned” news release from Monday.
I know it seems a bit far-fetched, but I believe Trump may be considering Noem to be his running mate ahead of the Nov. 3 Electoral College.
Let’s consider the multiple factors that, when combined, suggest this potentiality.
Even as Trump bashes CNN, a national poll the network released this week shows the president trailing Democrat Joe Biden by a count of 55% to 41%. However, the details of the poll show Trump leads among male voters by 2 percentage points … but trails among female voters by a whopping 27 points.
Biden has already committed to selecting a woman as his running mate. As I have covered previously, some of the strongest contenders are U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.; U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla.; Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer; Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms; U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; and former National Security Adviser Susan Rice.
Vice President Mike Pence, with all due respect, is kind of boring. It seems likely to me Trump selected Pence as his 2016 running mate to shore up skeptical base Republican voters.
Noem’s national profile has been growing for several months throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. She continues to get high marks in conservative circles for her refusal to issue a shelter-in-place mandate at any point during the crisis, even when officials in Sioux Falls specifically asked her to do so amid the outbreak at the Smithfield Foods pork packing plant.“Not all governors trusted their people, but I did. Different paths mean people have different choices, and South Dakota chose common sense solutions. If you want freedom, personal responsibility, and a government that works for you rather than dictates to you, South Dakota is the place to get it,” Noem stated as part of her “Lessons Learned.”
Trump is on his way to South Dakota to celebrate Fourth of July with fireworks at Mount Rushmore. This is the first time the fireworks will take place at this venue in more than a decade.
Noem now takes regular jabs at the media.
Although it is only one poll, considering Trump’s 27-point deficit to Biden among female voters in the CNN survey, wouldn’t it make sense for the president to try to mitigate this problem by selecting a successful female governor who is still in her 40s and continues to get national attention for her response to the COVID-19 situation?
Only time will tell.
