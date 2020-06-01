I want to preface this entire piece by acknowledging that I obviously am not a member of a racial minority group.
Even though I clearly sustained symptoms associated with what is now known as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after cancer killed my parents when I was a kid, that condition cannot be detected simply by looking at someone.
I’ll never know what it is like to walk through the streets of Chicago, Baltimore, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles or Minneapolis while being an African American.
I’ll also never know what it feels like to be a Native American, a Latino or an Asian American in South Dakota.
However, one not need be a minority to be horrified and disgusted by the images that appeared to show a white Minneapolis police officer (who has since been fired and charged with third-degree murder) grinding his knee into the back of George Floyd’s neck while Floyd was restrained and on the ground. Floyd, an African American, later died.
This sparked a series of protests, some of which turned violent, across the nation. From the beating of a man who appeared to aim a bow and arrow at protesters in Salt Lake City, Utah, to the burning of a police station in Minneapolis, to police vehicles appearing to crash through protesters in New York City, to unbridled looting in Los Angeles, America is on fire.
As tragic as the images of Floyd’s treatment at the hands of four white police officers are, they are merely the sparks that have set America ablaze.
Why is America burning?
America is burning because of places like Youngstown, Ohio. Prior to about 1980, Youngstown was a symbol of America’s industrial might. For decades, men toiled in the steel mills, which manufactured the steel used in American automobiles, bridges, airplanes, etc.
Eventually, a combination of better technology, cheap overseas labor and union corruption allowed Youngstown’s steel mills to go cold. With the end of the steel industry, laborers lost their ability to earn solid middle-class livings to support their families.
Youngstown’s story is, in many ways similar, to those found in Detroit, Michigan, Chicago, Illinois, Baltimore, Maryland, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, St. Louis, Missouri, Boston, Massachusetts, Charleston, West Virginia and even areas of New York City. Whether laborers once toiled in steel mills, car factories, garment mills, glass factories, coal mines or chemical plants, so much of America’s industry is now gone.
When people lose their ability to earn legitimate income, it is only a matter of time before they get into trouble.
America is also burning because of places like Los Angeles, California. For decades, African Americans fled the discrimination and Jim Crow laws of the Deep South for the supposed fortunes of the West Coast. Unfortunately, many were then met with discrimation of a slightly different sort in California: The 1991 Rodney King beating at the hands of white police officers comes to mind.
America is burning because of places like New Orleans, Louisiana. Once known nationally as mostly a party town because of the tradition of Mardi Gras, this changed in a dramatic way with 2005’s Hurricane Katrina. Untold numbers of residents, mostly African Americans, died from the disaster. The city has never truly recovered.
America is burning because of places like Washington, D.C. While members of Congress and their lobbyist friends decide how to spend our money, we are left wondering if our votes even matter.
Basically, the way I see it, there are two main reasons for what we are seeing on our TV, computer and smartphone screens:
The erosion of morality.
The erosion of the economic system that formerly allowed many people to provide a middle-class living for their families.
Here is how these two factors work together.
Person A has no right to rob, steal, destroy, loot or attack others. It is morally wrong. Period. Morality should tell them that.
Also …
Person B has no right to flaunt obscene wealth in the faces of those who are deprived and/or disenfranchised. A functional economic system would make that far less likely to occur.
In short, there are no easy answers to these problems. While I am a proud Christian, I am never going to use my platform to promote my religion.
Still, regarding the end of times, the New Testament of the King James Bible states:
Matthew 24:7 - “For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places.”
Luke 21:11 - “And great earthquakes shall be in divers places, and famines, and pestilences; and fearful sights and great signs shall there be from Heaven.”
If America, and indeed the world, are to survive the type of violence and division we are now seeing on our screens, the first place we have to start is with: #StopTheHate.
