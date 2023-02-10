Protest

Retired teachers, educators and community members lined the sidewalks outside The Rushmore Hotel in Rapid City on Feb. 10, protesting the proposed social studies standards ahead of the latest state Board of Education meeting.

The public had a third opportunity to speak to the South Dakota Board of Education about proposed changes to the state’s social studies standards on Friday at The Rushmore Hotel in Rapid City, and many used the opportunity to criticize the current draft.

Wade Pogany, executive director of the Associated School Boards of South Dakota, said the board needs to “go back to the drawing board.”

