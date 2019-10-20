Oral Interpretation competes in Sturgis meet

The T.F. Riggs Oral Interpretation team traveled to Sturgis, Saturday, Oct. 19, to compete in that multi-school meet.
“Our next competition is next Saturday at Dakota State University in Madison, followed by our home meet on November 2,” said advisor Ashley Boone.
Ruben Bowen (11th grade) — first place, varsity humorous
Aidan Burke (10th) — 1st, novice storytelling
Sarah Hancock (12th) — 3rd, v. non-original oratory
Xzaria Henderson (1th) — 2nd, v. non-original orator
Caelyn Hutchinson (9th) — 4th, n. Poetry
Arielle Kiepke (11th) — 6th, v. humorous
Levi McKinley (11th) — 2nd, v. serious
Kaitlyn Pitlick (12th) — 4th, v. non-original oratory
Nicole Turner (10th) — 7th, v. non-original oratory
Chase Uecker (12th) — 7th, v. humorous
Bowen, Hancock, McKinley, Morley, Morgan Reiser — 1st place, readers’ theatre.
