Oral Interpretation results and event update

Earning first place out of nine entries at the Aberdeen “Golden Eagle Cup” in the reader’s theater category was the T.F. Riggs oral interpretation group. Shown above, from left, are senior Sarah Hancock, senior Morgan Reiser, junior Jordan Morley, junior Levi McKinley, and junior Ruben Bowen.
“Their selection is a collection of vignettes about being a flight attendant from the book ‘Around the World in a Bad Mood’ by Rene Foss,” said Ashley Boone, oral interpretation coach at T.F. Riggs High School. Of the 31 solo performers from Riggs, Sarah Hancock was the only one to earn an award. She received fifth place of 34 entries in the non-original oratory category, with her selection by environmental activist Rachel Carson.
The local showcase of top Riggs pieces that was originally scheduled for this Saturday, Nov. 16, has been postponed until Saturday, Nov. 23. It is now set for 7 p.m. at the T.F. Riggs High School theater. Oral Interpretation competitions are open to the public, and are free of charge.
See Oral Interpretation photo on page 2.
