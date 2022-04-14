The Pierre Players’ latest musical, “Ordinary Days,” opening on April 29, is anything but ordinary for the cast as it’s missing something familiar in their productions — spoken dialogue.
The musical’s songs lead from one to the next and advance the story of four people trying to find fulfillment, happiness and love in New York. And the primarily solo and duet songs are lively, memorable and humorous.
But the purely musical production didn’t come without some challenges for the 11-person troupe forming the production’s actors, director, assistant and stage manager.
“Acting with no dialogue was a bit of a learning curve for me, I won’t lie,” Thomas Vetsch said. “What I’ve learned is that you’re still acting, even if you aren’t speaking. I believe it’s a matter of how you deliver a phrase in the music that determines what emotion can be portrayed in the scene. Body language, facial expressions — the list goes on and on. You’re always acting. It’s just a matter of thinking a bit outside the box.”
Helen Squyer adjusted to not having spoken dialogue after a learning curve. But she found it a little more challenging to get the details across that they typically do with inflections, tone and line delivery as actors.
Squyer said it’s hard to pull away from the music, add your own emotion and deliver a line’s full spectrum because everything is set to music.
Emily Costar found it a unique challenge on her stamina. She said many of the lyrics had a more speak-singing aspect — delivering the lines but with a pitch.
But the musical dialogue was a relatively easy hurdle for Sarah Kanz.
“It almost seems faster, less redundant — in some musicals, either the singing was about the talking or the talking was what they just sung about,” she said. “I see it as flowing dialogue. It freely floats a little bit more and helps you get through the story. Music helps you express more and show off a little bit more of the mood and tone. That’s why we have music in movies.”
It wasn’t just utilizing songs to deliver the production’s dialogue that posed challenges. Squyer found her most significant challenge was differentiating between herself and her character due to their similarities.
“Sometimes it’s hard for me to remember I’m supposed to be acting and not being just me,” Squyer said.
Vetsch said anyone going should watch everything happening in the background. Squyer echoed the advice and said people should pay attention to what background characters do during the musical.
“They maybe are not supposed to be the focus of the show, but they are definitely fun to watch and fun to follow through all the scenes,” she said.
Drew Nafus liked the musical’s freshness and the smaller cast the Pierre Players used for the production. He said the audience would get something different from any other musicals the group had produced before.
“Ordinary Days” is the first musical Vetsch acted in, and he found he didn’t know the difference.
“I auditioned for this musical because it’s everything I love doing,” Vetsch said. “I love music, love acting, and really enjoy meeting new people. I also saw it as an opportunity to explore outside of my comfort zone a bit.”
Justin Munyer said breaking the usual acting taboo of having a cell phone on stage showed the plot’s modernness. He said it’s the only play he was involved in where the actors got in trouble if they didn’t bring their phones on stage.
Ashley Boone found the production’s smaller cast allowed for more detail-oriented rehearsals. And she enjoyed not having to corral and choreograph the typically large number of people involved in a musical.
“My part is small, and my goal is to not have the audience focus on the fact that I’m there, but if I weren’t there, they’d think something was missing,” Boone said.
She added that it’s hard to make yourself seem authentically busy.
Often flat storylines and dragging songs are why people tell Boone they don’t enjoy musicals. But she said people who don’t like musicals might be surprised with their “Ordinary Days” production and the many layers to unpack. She added the songs deliver the story and “aren’t just fluff.”
“This show reminds me of the movie ‘Love Actually.’” Boone said. “It makes you think about the lives and stories of people you pass by in the hall at work or in the aisles of Dakotamart. Everyone has a story every day, and we’re often part of it — whether we realize it or not. The setting is the most famous city in the world, but I challenge the audience to find themselves in these situations and characters.”
