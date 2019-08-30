YANKTON – The South Dakota Specialty Producers Association (SDSPA) is hosting its final farm tours of the season on Sept. 13, in northeastern South Dakota featuring organic seed processing and agritourism at a pumpkin farm.
- The first tour located at 14698 State Highway 15, Milbank, SD, will feature organic seed processing with Stengel Seed & Grain and organic field crop production with producer Shane Martin from 1-3 p.m. CDT.
- The second tour focuses on agritourism at the Big Stone Pumpkin Patch, 48587 148th Street, Big Stone City, SD from 3:20-5 p.m. CDT.
Stengel Seed & Grain, owned by brothers Doug and Tim Stengel, has been a food-grade organic grain cleaner for over 40 years. They clean, process and package organic grains, beans, rice, flax, legumes and other seeds. During the event Andrea Bohn, Quality Assurance Manager, will share the story of the operation, and participants will view specialized cleaning lines, color sorters and other food manufacturing equipment.
Additionally, producer Shane Martin of Corona, SD will share his story on producing organic crops including barley, buckwheat, corn, peas, rye, soybeans and sunflowers.
Big Stone Pumpkin Patch, operated by Mark and Emily Mueller, opened in 2012 with a pick-your-own pumpkin patch. Since then, they have added many entertainment offerings including hayrides, a jumping pillow, barrel train rides, a corn maze, a corn dig and more. They offer field trips and in 2017 started hosting weddings in their barn. The Mueller’s will share their story and provide a farm tour.
Local producers, chefs, consumers and organizations involved in local or specialty foods are encouraged to attend the free tours. Bring your family and enjoy an afternoon learning about how your food is produced. Participants may attend one or both sessions. No registration is required. You will be a guest on tour hosts’ property, so please use common sense and follow directions. You come at your own risk.
Please note that chefs can receive 2.00 CEH’s for participating in the first tour and an additional 2.0 CEH’s for the 2nd tour.
The events are hosted by SDSPA in partnership with SDSU Extension, the American Culinary Federation- Black Hills Chapter of Professional Chefs, Northern Plains Sustainable Ag Society, the S.D. Department of Agriculture, the USDA and the S.D. Department of Tourism.
For additional SDSPA and specialty crop and product focused events visit http://sdspecialtyproducers.orgor https://www.facebook.com/sdspa/. Contact SDSPA at 605-430-4699 or SDSPAmembers@gmail.com with questions.
