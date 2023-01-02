While employers scratch their heads trying to fill vacant positions, there are viable options for their dilemma. The disability community is one of the most overlooked talent pools in today’s labor force. This is costing employers the opportunity to boost workforce diversity and add value to their organization.
At the same time, many employers who want to hire people with disabilities are hindered by a lack of training and capacity to provide accommodations and support to their new hires.
Vista Care is one organization that helps facilitate that connection between employer and employee.
Misty Gunderson, employment services supervisor, assists adults with disabilities find and obtain employment. She checks in with local businesses to find their needs and sees if one of their clients would be a good fit. Someone from their team then customizes a plan for success on both fronts. That requires a lot of open communication with the employers, far beyond simply finding someone to fill an open position.
“Our job coaches will do everything with them from filling out applications to interviews. We help with the training. As a job coach basically we're there for the individual, but also to help support the employer,” Gunderson said.
Both the employment coach and employee are trained up before getting to work. Their goal, after a period of time, is that the client can be on their own.
“Most of them, their life goal is to have a job, to work, to be involved in the community, to earn their own money. That is really big for them so that's how it benefits them. It just gives them more of a sense of purpose and accomplishment,” Gunderson said.
Due to a lack of direct care workers, many community service providers report that they are declining new client referrals or cut services.
“Most of our individuals that are working, they want to be at work. They are loyal. They show up when they're supposed to show up. If there’s a business that has something that they need done but they can't get to it cause they're so busy. Whether it's a small task or multiple tasks that they need done, we can go in there and help them with those small tasks. They may not be at the top of the list of importance, but it's something that needs to be done,” Gunderson said.
Senior area director Melissa Johnson found that establishments in the community stand to benefit from their services. She explained that they have clients at a number of locations like Shane’s Pharmacy or the Dollar Tree.
Vicki Glammeier works at the RedRossa Italian Grille rolling silverware. Glammeier getting a paycheck and spending her money helps her feel engaged with her community. Johnson said that Glammeier gets upset when she doesn’t get to work. Even Glammeier’s coworkers miss her presence when she’s absent.
Teresa Bremser, food and beverage manager at Red Rossa, found that having her helps everyone involved.
“She is really enjoyable. She’s always happy to be here,” Bremser said. She definitely recommends Vista Care to other businesses. “I absolutely think that they have the right to full income.”
Liz Morrell, CEO of Vista Care, looks to provide the best care possible to those they support, as well as to those who provide those supports.
“When it comes to the services that we provide, we have an incredible opportunity to support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” she said.
This allows the individuals with the opportunity to be as involved in the community as they’d like to be.
“Our service really allows folks to be able to live as independently as possible within the community,” she said.
Morrell hopes that the individuals that they work with will be treated just the same as anyone else.
“The best way for people to support the work that we’re doing, and more importantly the inclusion of people with disabilities into the community, is to be open minded,” she said.
