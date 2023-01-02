While employers scratch their heads trying to fill vacant positions, there are viable options for their dilemma. The disability community is one of the most overlooked talent pools in today’s labor force. This is costing employers the opportunity to boost workforce diversity and add value to their organization.

At the same time, many employers who want to hire people with disabilities are hindered by a lack of training and capacity to provide accommodations and support to their new hires.

Phil Torres

Reporter

Reporter Phil Torres received his Bachelor's degree from Kent State University.

