The National Organic Program (NOP) has reopened the public comment period for the Origin of Livestock proposed rule originally published in 2015. The comment period is open through Dec. 2.
The proposed rule would change the requirements related to origin of livestock under the United States Department of Agriculture organic regulations. NOP received 1,580 public comments during the original comment period. USDA will consider public comments from 2015 and from this new comment period. People do not need to resubmit public comments provided on the 2015 proposed rule.
Reopening the public comment period gives people a chance to submit comments who did not do so in 2015. It also allows people to submit updated information, if needed, to inform USDA’s development of a final rule.
People may submit comments on this proposed rule via the Federal eRulemaking Portal at https://www.regulations.gov/.
