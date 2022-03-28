Onida resident and Civil Air Patrol cadet Darion Osterkamp looked to his future with service in the U.S. Army after receiving a VFW Citation and medal for Exceptional Leadership Ability on March 18 from Veteran of Foreign Wars Post No. 2038 in Pierre.
"This is a specific award given to me, (for) leadership and hard work," Osterkamp said. "All I did was try to be the best leader I could be in my squadron. I did what I needed to do to be a good leader and a role model."
He said the American Legion has a meal during their monthly meetings, and the CAP often goes to serve the dinner.
"So they know me that way, and also from being recognized by parents and Capt. (Ruth) Carley and my leaders who tell them what kind of cadet I am," Osterkamp said.
The CAP also promoted Osterkamp from staff sergeant to technical sergeant during the ceremony.
The VFW and CAP held the dual ceremony at Pierre's American Legion Post 8 cabin. The VFW citation read, "In special recognition of outstanding achievement and exceptional leadership ability as a Cadet NCO."
CAP Pierre Squadron finance and public affairs officer Lt. Col. Tam Gatje said that Osterkamp joined the CAP in December 2018. Gatje noted other activities Osterkamp remains active with, like hunting and fishing, FFA, FCCLA, cross country, band, chorus and 4-H archery and air rifle.
CAP squadron commander Carley said she was excited for Osterkamp. She said he was a good leader and had taken charge.
Carley added that Osterkamp is observant, helps plan and execute activities, and has developed an attitude that brings the group together. She highlighted things like Osterkamp returning to the track to encourage and run alongside another cadet finishing their mile run after Osterkamp had already finished his.
Carley said that CAP activities are a time of learning and bettering themselves, both individually and as a squadron.
According to Carley, the VFW award requires good academic standing, demonstrating outstanding leadership, moral character, promoting patriotism, assuming higher levels of responsibility, and outstanding military bearing and conduct both in and out of uniform. She said promotion requires physical training tests, training, leadership, aerospace and drill, participating in meetings and character development, and demonstrating advancement of leadership skills.
Gatje said that cadets could join the program once they turn 12, receive five orientation flights in a powered CAP aircraft and develop leadership skills and education. He said adults could also join to mentor the cadets and implement CAP's missions of aerospace education, cadet programs and emergency services.
Military service
Osterkamp said that he joined the Civil Air Patrol because of family and preparation for his future in the military. He noted that CAP is a great program to turn some average person into a good leader.
"My sister, Adrianna, actually showed it to me. She was into it because you get to fly airplanes," Osterkamp said. "She wanted to fly the plane and be able to do more of the hands-on stuff like search and rescue, building rockets, volunteering her time for Civil Air Patrol. I saw it, and I thought it was kind of like being in the military. I thought it would be a cool deal to do that and kind of get a foot in the door to see what being in the military is like."
Osterkamp plans to leave for the Army's basic training during the summer.
"Civil Air Patrol has prepared me for that, even though it is Army and not the Air Force," he said. "But they still are kind of the same thing."
