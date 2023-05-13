Catfish

Channel Catfish up to 37 inches can be found in the northern downstream reaches of the Red River, however a limited supply of bait may provide a major challenge for anglers as the waters warm and the season gets underway.

 Brad Durick

Winterkill woes impacted dozens of sport fisheries across the upper Midwest, but the effects of the harshness of the season also extends to those flows where fish don’t freeze out. While falling water levels and warming temperatures on the Red River along the Minnesota-North Dakota border are setting an ideal scenario for its catfish - which rebounded well in 2022 following 2021’s stressful drought and low water conditions – the only concern held by catfish guide Brad Durick is the availability of bait for anglers to use at the start of the season

“Based on how we went in, and the water conditions of this spring, I think the catfish are going to look really good when we get in there,” Durick predicts, adding. “in the Red River, we’re always shooting for that 20-plus pounder, it’s a very attainable goal here. 25 pounds takes it to a whole other level as far as big fish go, but expect anywhere from 34 to about 37 inches for these channel cats. We had good conditions going into fall, we have great conditions this spring once things warm up and settle down, I would say you are going to have probably your best chance of the year at those 20-plus-pounders, but those 12-to-16 pounders are very common.”

