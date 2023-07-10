grouse

Grouse hunting in the open fields.

 Nick Simonson

Second perhaps to the day after New Years, the Sunday following the Fourth of July is one of my most dreaded days of the year. I know it’s just a number, and I know that health and fitness overall is more than the red-line numerals on the readout in the dim light of my bathroom on that inevitable morning, but man is it disappointing to see where a holiday week’s worth of bratwursts, chips, snacks, parade candy and less than healthy beverage choices have put me when it comes to that weigh-in.

However, I also find that same Sunday to be one of the most optimistic of the year as well. With the completion of the holiday, summer’s unofficial midpoint has come and gone and that means without regret, those of us eyeing up bird counts, awaiting a deer license in the mail, and firing off salvos of arrows at the foam block in the backyard, can begin thinking of the hunting seasons to come.

