Adding action to lures like swimbaits that already have some motion makes them look more alive and more vulnerable to nearby predators. Experiment with different twitches, sweeps and pauses to get the most out of every offering.

 Nick Simonson

Save for the always aggressive northern pike, a straight retrieve on a lure rarely sets off a fish. Even trolling a crankbait or reeling one in, a little jarring motion or the banging of rocks, timber or other obstruction in the substrate gives off a wild vibe that triggers a reaction from following fish.

The name of a “jig” along suggests what you’re supposed to do with it — make it dance! Especially as summer settles in across the region and fish feed in earnest heading toward the cooler water season — I know, it’s best if you don’t think about it — adding a little more action to any lure can help trigger more bites. What follows are a few suggestions to get the most motion into your lures to help put more fish in the boat.

