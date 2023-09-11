EyeJR

With a hit like a freight train, my rod doubled over on the lift of the firetiger Jigging Rapala and the walleye that showed up as an arc on the screen of the sonar a second before was suddenly a real-life connection at the other end.  While the fifteen-inch fish wasn’t all that big, he certainly behaved like a contender with the hard take and some decent combat for a walleye his size.  I smiled as I released him back into the water - still warm for the mid-September morning at just a hair under 70 degrees on the surface - and thought of how we had plied the same waters in the same space at the beginning of the openwater season, when things weren’t so warm.

The quick outing was a nice bookend to another summer of ups and downs, challenges and diversions, sunrises and sunsets, and a menagerie of memories on the water chasing after my various favorite species.  At this point in the year, however, I am quick to close the chapter and think of the ones just opened and those to come in the next few days as my focus shifts to hunting.  But the more I think about it, the more I realize that some of the best angling of the year, and the best I’ve had in my life, comes in the next few weeks on the calendar.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments