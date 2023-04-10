wooly bear

A full 30 inches of snow drift lined the banks of the small creek just down the road from the cabin in drifts that clung to and overhung its edges.  Under the heating sun of mid-morning, however, they had already begun to add to it from the white extensions dripping meltwater, making perfect circles on the creek’s flowing surface with each droplet.  Hoping to grab a photo of the half dozen just-returned mallard ducks that had been milling about in its waters the day before, or the two swans that had been sounding from its general direction earlier in the morning, I walked along the blacktop road toward the creek under a canopy of whistles.

There was the cardinal, with its tell-tale ooo-weet, ooo-weet, ooo-weet that increased in speed with each cadence.  There was the rapid dit-dit-dit-dit-dit of a robin’s spring announcement, as by the dozens I had seen them return to the trees despite the heavy remaining snowpack below.  Chickadees and nuthatches occasionally piped in, though they along with an owl somewhere deep in the woods at dawn were more a part of my earlier walk in the day with the dogs.  While things didn’t look like spring, they sure sounded like it.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments