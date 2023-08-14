fall trout

Stocked trout come back to the cooling shallows when the green of summer gives way to autumn’s brown grasses. Be ready to find them as summer fades and fall settles in, and have a travel rod and a stash of tackle on hand to mix things up.

 Nick Simonson

Late summer brings with it fast fishing, but it can provide challenging conditions as well.

Gearing up for the home stretch of the season and the start of fall, which produces some of the biggest and fastest bites of the year, requires anglers to rethink some strategies, remain persistent on others and focus on the weather and moon factors that influence fishing this time of year. Fortunately, there are some tips available to get the most out of the last couple months of open water angling, before hunting seasons take over the calendar.

