Grandpa Don’s Seasonings Original Breading is a new fish batter developed by angler and businessman Todd Rettig of West Fargo, N.D. and is offered throughout stores in the upper Midwest. 

For Todd Rettig of West Fargo, N.D., the exploration of various waters for his favorite fish are adventures on par with his business efforts in many angling business niches as well. So, it’s no surprise that this North Dakota businessman and inventor would set his sights on making an impact with a new breading for anglers’ catches from his new Grandpa Don’s Seasonings line. Following a fish fry for his son’s first birthday party several years ago and the 50 to 100 people in attendance, he and his wife Nicole began tinkering with various breading recipes to find the perfect crispy coating with exceptional taste. It wasn’t long and his fellow anglers, family and friends were asking for samples for their own cookouts.

“We started giving it away, and friends were taking bags of it and bags of it. Everyone was saying we should bring it to market. It thought, ‘well if we’re giving away this much, we should be able to sell a little bit of it,’ so we went into production, did a little packaging and things are going pretty good,” Rettig details.

