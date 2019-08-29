SIOUX FALLS - Across the U.S., salaries of many public school teachers continue to stagnate, with some looking to a second job to help make ends meet.
Nonetheless, every year teachers are paying for school supplies for which they are not reimbursed.
Before the year is over, the average South Dakota teacher will spend $350 of his or her own money on classroom materials.
Mary McCorkle, president of the South Dakota Education Association, says a new survey shows an overwhelming majority of K-through-12 teachers spend their own money to ensure students have what they need for a successful school year.
"There was a 2018 Department of Education survey that was released last week, and it indicates that 94% of public school teachers in the U.S. pay for supplies without reimbursement," she points out.
According to the National Center for Education Statistics, the average out-of-pocket spending on school supplies by teachers is $460 per year.
California teachers spend almost twice as much on school supplies as do teachers in South Dakota, averaging $664 for which they are not reimbursed.
McCorkle notes that many teachers shop back-to-school sales, not only for their own children, but the children they teach.
She adds that parents also frequently purchase extra markers or notebooks and send them to classrooms because they want every student to have the supplies they need.
"Somebody doesn't have money for lunch, or they're behind, teachers are paying for that or educators are paying for that to make sure kids get fed," McCorkle relates. "They are in the winter - somebody needs a coat - they're making sure that students have those."
The survey shows that teachers' unreimbursed school supply spending actually has increased overall since the economic recovery following the Great Recession.
State-by-state spending varies due to students' needs, how schools are funded in the state and the state's cost of living.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.