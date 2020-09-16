According to Gov. Kristi Noem and Sec. of Public Safety Craig Price, the investigation into the Saturday night incident in which the state’s top law officer was driving a car that hit and killed a man near Highmore is largely being outsourced.
The two held a short news conference Tuesday in the Capitol to again explain how they are handling the case of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg who was driving a car that hit and killed Joseph Boever, 55, late Saturday night on U.S. Highway 14 near Highmore.
Noem and Price earlier held a news conference Sunday to announce Ravnsborg had been involved in a crash in which someone died. Nothing was said Sunday about the victim of the crash, including that he was a pedestrian.
“I know there are a lot of questions about the investigation involving the attorney general. With that I’m going to turn it over to the Secretary of Public Safety Craig Price to . . . fill you in on some details,” Noem said Tuesday in leading off the brief 11-minute news conference that updated reporters and the public on the scope of the investigation but also left questions unanswered.
Price had news: the medical examination of the Boever’s body was conducted Monday by the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office in St. Paul. But he shared no details from the exam.
Price also said much of the investigation, including interviews with Ravnsborg and others, is being done by agents of the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, an arm of longtime Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem.
First elected in 2000 after two decades in the legislature, Stenehjem is a Republican, like Ravnsborg,who was elected in 2018.
Price said he and the South Dakota Highway Patrol remain in charge of the investigation, as is normal in traffic crashes but that many of the interviews have and will be done by BCI agents.
Meanwhile Ravnsborg and his Division of Criminal Investigation — which normally would be helping in such an investigation — are not involved at all with this one, to avoid any conflict of interest, Price and Noem said.
It’s a reciprocal arrangement that each agency has done before for the other, Price and Noem said.
Price said the crash reconstruction part of the investigation has been farmed out to a Wyoming expert.
John Daily, a retired sheriff’s deputy in Jackson Hole, could be said to have written the book — three of them —- on crash reconstruction.
President of Jackson Hole Scientific Investigations, Daily retired in 2003 from the Teton County Sheriff’s Office in Wyoming after 25 years as a law officer, according to his company’s website. He has degrees in mechanical engineering and has investigated over 1,000 accidents. His books are used in college classes taught by him: Fundamentals of Traffic Accident Reconstruction; Fundamentals of Applied Physics for Traffic Accident Investigators, with Nathan Shigemura, who is one of his partners in JHSI; and “Fundamentals of Traffic Crash Reconstruction, with Shigemura and Jeremy Daily, his son who also a partner in the business.
These developments announced Tuesday illustrate the two-pronged description Noem and Price are giving to this unusual investigation: it’s going to be handled just like any other traffic crash that results in a death, but they also are bringing in outside, "third-party" help to insure it’s done right without any conflict of interest.
"We offer every situation the same standard of investigative procedures that we would any other person, but we are adding an extra level of transparency and accountability that I think is necessary in this case," Noem said Tuesday at the brief — 11 minutes long — news conference that had several reporters on teleconference.
Their questions included whether Ravnsborg should be put on paid leave during the investigation and how Noem and Price would counteract questions of bias when the state’s top law enforcement official is part of an investigation that could lead to criminal charges.
Noem said Ravnsborg was not involved in the investigation at all and the idea of putting him on leave had not been discussed.
Price said if the investigation’s results end up going to a prosecutor for possible charges, it would be the local one in Highmore, the Hyde County state’s attorney.
(It’s worth noting that a traffic crash last month near Sisseton on Interstate 29 at 10:22 p.m., Friday, Aug. 21, in which an SUV driven by a 19-year-old woman hit and killed a 46-year-old man who was “walking partially on the roadway and the shoulder of the roadway” included a determination that there would be “no charges pending” against the driver, Mangan announced in his initial report released only a day later, on Saturday, Aug. 22.)
After taking several questions for her and Price, Noem stopped it and said she would give the last question to veteran Capitol reporter Bob Mercer, who was in the governor’s conference room in the Capitol.
Mercer: “For each of you, what was your reaction when you got the calls, or however you were notified (of the crash)?”
“I can’t speak to that, Bob,” Noem said. “It was a tragic situation.” And the news conference was done.
Several questions remain, having risen partly due to Ravnsborg's written statement he released late Monday night in what he said was a move to counter untrue rumors about the case.
One detail he included that is unusual in any fatal traffic crash: Hyde County Sheriff Mike Volek lent Ravnsborg his own vehicle to take home to Pierre Saturday night because Ravnsborg’s 2011 Ford Taurus was damaged by the collision with Boever. Of course, that doesn’t happen in the typical traffic crash.
Ravnsborg said that at the time, neither he nor Volek thought the attorney general had hit anything but a deer, according to the attorney general.
. He did look around at the scene that night but could not see anything other than pieces of his car on the roadway, Ravnsborg said.
It wasn’t until he returned Volek’s vehicle Sunday morning, accompanied by his chief of staff Tim Bormann, that he found Boever’s lifeless body lying near the collision site, Ravnsborg said.
That would have been around 9-9:30 a.m.,Sunday, it appears, since Ravnsborg said he left Pierre at about 8 a.m., Sunday, and refueled Volek’s vehicle in Highmore.
That would mean he found Boever’s body about 11 hours after the collision.
Which raises perhaps a key question in the case: was Boever alive for some time after being struck by Ravnsborg’s car?
On Tuesday, Price and Noem said questions about Boever’s cause and time of death could not yet be answered.
. Emailed questions sent later Tuesday about Boever's cause and time of death from the Capital Journal to the offices of Noem, Price and Ravnsborg were answered verbally by Tony Mangan, spokesman for the DPS, who said he had been delegated by all three state officials to answer the questions.
Nothing is available “as of right now from the medical examination,” including time of death, Mangan said. “An autopsy does take time to get results.”
He said he didn’t know if the family had received Boever’s body back from St. Paul.
But time of death, cause of death, which direction Boever was walking “are all part of the investigation and are being looked at,” Mangan said. “It’s one of those things we have looked at in any kind of pedestrian fatal crash.”
Victor Nemec, Boever’s cousin, said his body was not removed from the crash scene until Sunday evening, about 22 hours after the crash. Nemec said Highway Patrol troopers asked him to meet them at the Luze Funeral Home about 8 p.m., Sunday, to identify his cousin’s body, warning him that it was badly damaged.
One detail normally released early in traffic death cases, including vehicle/ pedestrian crashes, is the location of the crash.
In this case, that information has been somewhat confusing, partly due to the way the city of Highmore is laid out and partly due to that fact there have been two sites involved: where Boever was hit and where he had earlier left his pickup truck parked in the ditch.
Mangan’s report on Monday said the collision of Ravnsborg’s car with Boever happened about a mile west of Highmore.
At her Sunday afternoon news conference, Noem described the crash scene as “just west” of Highmore.
Actually, where Boever’s body was found was just across the highway from the north edge of Highmore and about a half-mile west of the junction of east-west U.S. Highway 14 and north-south state Highway 47 that is sort of the nexus of the city.
Highmore’s city limits extend a mile west of that junction on the south side of Highway 14; but don’t go any further west than Highway 47 on the north side of Highway 14.
So Boever’s body was found just across the highway from the north edge of the city.
According to Victor Nemec and his brother, Nick Nemec, and several other people in Highmore who saw investigators at work on Sunday, Boever’s body was found about a half-mile west of the junction of Highway 14 and Highway 47, on the north side of Highway 14.
That’s not far west of the Titan machinery dealership on the south side of the highway and the state DOT shop and yard on the north side of the highway, just east of a farm feedlot.
Although a sort of city limits looking green highway sign announcing "Highmore, Pop. 795," greets eastbound drivers just west of the Titan dealership on Highway 14, the actual city limits on the south side of Highway 14 extend another 4,000 feet, or three-quarters of a mile, to the west from that Highmore sign, to 336th Avenue, according to the city auditor and online maps of the city.
The westbound speed limit on Highway 14 goes from 45 mph to 65 mph just at the east side of the Titan dealership property, or about 750 feet west of the junction with state Highway 47.
That would mean the speed limit where Boever was hit apparently is 65 mph.
Nothing has been said about how fast Ravnsborg was driving. That sort of detail typically isn’t released in the initial traffic crash reports that DPS issues, usually within 24 hours.
Boever’s pickup truck was in the ditch about a 1.3 mile west of the junction of highways 14 and 47, according to the Nemecs. That would be about three-quarters of a mile west of where Boever’s body was found.
Most of the day on Sunday, investigators blocked off traffic in the westbound lane of Highway 14 at and near the site where Boever was hit by Ravnsborg’s car.
According to his cousin, Victor Nemec, Boever apparently had walked out late Saturday night along Highway 14 to get back to his Ford pickup truck which he and Nemec had left in the ditch earlier that night.
Although has seemed most likely Boever was walking west, out to the pickup truck, it's perhaps possible he was walking east, back from the pickup, if he had gone to retrieve something from the truck.
On Tuesday, through Mangan as spokesman, Noem, Price and Ravnsborg said that more detailed information about the location of the crash, as well as which direction Boever was walking and his time of death, was part of the investigation that could not be released yet.
Boever’s family announced a private service “to celebrate Joe’s life will be held at a later date.”
According to his obituary published on the website of Kahler Funeral Home in Dell Rapids, Boever was 55 when he died Saturday, Aug. 12, in the traffic crash at Highmore.
He was born Oct. 1, 1964, in Brookings to John W. and Dorothy Boever. The fourth of seven children, he grew up on the farm and graduated from Brookings High School in 1982. He graduated from the University of South Dakota with a nursing degree and worked at several nursing homes, according to his family.
“His gentle personality allowed him to make a special connection with the elderly. In addition to nursing, he worked as a handyman. Like his grandfathers, Joe was a talented gardener and could grow just about anything. He propagated many Jade plants for his family and rescued neglected plants wherever he went. Joe always had an insatiable curiosity. He loved learning and was a voracious reader. In fact, Joe taught himself how to read at the age of five; something his family discovered when they found him reading encyclopedias. Joe had a quick wit and dry humor that he would use when least expected.”
He and Jennifer Mohr married in 2017.
His survivors include his wife, his mother and six siblings.
“He loved his wife and family as we loved him and his passing leaves a hole in all our hearts,” his family said in his obituary.
