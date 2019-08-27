The man in charge of raising funds for Pierre’s new outdoor pool has his team together, and he wants you to meet them.
Ron Woodburn, Committee Chair, and the rest of Pierre Pool Campaign Committee are hosting an open house at Pierre’s current outdoor pool on Thursday, Sept. 5 from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend the open house to see the footprint of the new pool design, learn more about the campaign, meet the campaign committee members, and enjoy a root beer float.
Committee members include Kim Brakke, Day Breitag, Becky Burke, Mindy Cheap, Bob Gill, Dr. Tom Huber, Scott Huckins, Paula Huizenga, Claire Peschong, Dennis Rounds, Dr. Todd Tedrow and Paula Weeldreyer.
“This is a chance for the public to see our vision for transforming the current space into a 21st century pool our community can be proud of,” said Woodburn. “This is very exciting for Pierre!”
In March, the Pierre City Commission approved a plan to replace Pierre’s 90-plus-year-old outdoor pool. The replacement plan, developed by a volunteer citizen committee, includes a $6.5-million base model paid for by the City and a fundraising initiative to pay for additional features like water slides, a lazy river, and expansion of the 25-meter multipurpose pool. Final pool design is dependent on sponsorships and funds raised.
For more information about the project, visit pierrepool.com.
